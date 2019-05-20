|
William "Bill" Hoover
Chambersburg - William G. "Bill" Hoover, age 82, of Chambersburg, PA and a longtime resident of Greencastle, died Saturday morning May 18, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born May 5, 1937 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Warren S. and Mary Elizabeth (Glass) Hoover.
Bill was a life member of the Rescue Hose Co. #1 of Greencastle, where he enjoyed helping with the Rescue Hose Co. Fireman's Carnival. He had attended the First United Methodist Church in Greencastle. Bill enjoyed playing bingo, was an avid Orioles baseball fan and Redskins football fan and he loved his hometown of Greencastle and the Old Home Week Celebration.
He enjoyed attending ElderDay at Menno Haven.
Surviving family are one sister June Churchey of Chambersburg; two brothers, Larry "Jim" Hoover of York, PA, Richard "Dick" Hoover of Mechanicsburg, PA and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Robert Hoover and a sister Dorothy Mann.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 22 at 1:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Murray Stevens officiating. Burial will be in the Browns Mill Cemetery Kauffman, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Rescue Hose Co. # 1, 842 S. Washington St. Greencastle, PA 17225 or to Keystone Human Services 112 Kennebec Drive Chambersburg, PA 17201.Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on May 20, 2019