|
|
William J. "Joe" Carbaugh
Chambersburg - William J. "Joe" Carbaugh, 69, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday morning, February 8, 2020 at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill. Born April 17, 1950 in Scotland, PA, he was a son of the late Paul and Laura Alice Scott Carbaugh. Joe retired in 2010 from Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe where he had worked as a diesel mechanic for 27 years. Prior to working at Martin's he was employed at the former C. Earl Brown in Chambersburg. Joe loved working on older Chevy's, especially his 1955. He enjoyed fishing, working around his home, and taking care of his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon McCormick Carbaugh, whom he married January 5, 1974; two sons, Joseph W. Carbaugh (Stacy) of Fayetteville and Steven L. Carbaugh (Brittany Asper) of Chambersburg; a daughter, Melissa Barnhart of Chambersburg; and two grandsons, Kaden and Keegan. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul Carbaugh (Brenda) and Ralph Carbaugh (Darlene); and three sisters Betty Kriner, Laura Gelwicks (Dave), and Tina Bracken (Jesse).
It was Joe's request that there be no service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020