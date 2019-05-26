|
William J. Sappington
Chambersburg - William "Bill" J. Sappington, 91, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at SpiritTrust Lutheran Village at Utz Terrace in Hanover.
Born on Sunday, August 21, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, he was son of the late William Herbert Sappington and Augusta Schwartz Sappington. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lucille Brock Sappington, who passed on in 2017; and two siblings, Herbert and Patricia Sappington. He served with the US Army during World War II and later with the US Merchant Marine, sailing on US Liberty ships to and from Northern Europe.
Bill enjoyed working on cars; accordingly, he began the next phase of his working career as an automobile mechanic at a Baltimore area Ford dealership. Subsequently, Bill became an insurance adjuster, where he found his calling. His travels throughout the Eastern shores of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia put him in constant contact with people from all walks of life as he helped resolve their insurance claims. Bill was a true "people person" and made friends too numerous to count simply by treating people fairly and honestly. During this time, he also played an integral role in resolving a construction mishap with the second Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Bill enjoyed his insurance work to the fullest and went on to hold senior positions at several large insurance companies before finishing his career in his late 70s with the Maryland Insurance Commissioner's Office.
Bill and his late wife, Lucille, were active members of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Chambersburg, PA. There, they both taught Sunday school classes and William often shared his beautiful voice with the congregation by singing the Lord's Prayer as a soloist. He was a proud supporter of Project Liberty Ship and a member of the American Legion. William enjoyed woodworking, hunting, singing and auctions. Most of all, Bill and Lucille were known for helping those in need. Out of the goodness of their hearts, they opened their home on several occasions to others who were in desperate need of a supportive and loving place to live.
Survivors include three sons, William James Sappington, Jr. and his partner, Sylvia Ann Davis of West Chester, PA, Lawrence Brock Sappington and his wife, Alyson, of Barboursville, VA, and Keith Gordon Sappington and his wife, Elizabeth, of Riva, MD; four grandchildren, Ryan Troy Sappington of Baltimore, Kelby Danielle Sappington of New Orleans, LA, Anna Elizabeth Sappington and James Donovan Sappington, both of Riva, MD; and dear friends, John Barnes and Sue and Richard Foerster of Chambersburg, Pete Jellan of Montana, and Mike Dickey of Olney, MD.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, June 13th at Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 125 Park Avenue, Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Chambersburg, 159 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 26, 2019