William "Ken" K. Seiders, III
Chambersburg - William "Ken" K. Seiders, III, age 75, of Chambersburg, passed away as the result of a hunting accident on Monday, November 18, 2019 at York Hospital. He was born Friday, May 26, 1944 in Gettysburg, the son of the late William K., Jr. and Ruth A. (Rudisill) Seiders.
Ken was formerly employed at Letterkenny Army Depot for 32 years and also worked at Penn National Golf Course for many years.
He loved his wife and family very much. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He adored his grandchildren, and the time he spent teaching them how to fish and hunt. He served in the US Army during Vietnam, having attained the rank of SGT.
He is survived by his wife, of 50 years, Nancy A. (Vanetesse) Seiders. He is also survived by his daughter, Lori L. and husband Mark Zullinger of Biglerville, a son, Toby A. and wife Kathy Seiders of Chambersburg, four grandchildren, Timber and Bearsun Zullinger, Elkin and Mercedes Seiders, a great-granddaughter, Oakley Peery, a sister, Shirley Armstrong of Chambersburg and a brother, Tony Seiders of Chambersburg. He was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his great-grandson.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. All are invited to attend a Memorial Gathering to celebrate the life and love of Ken on Sunday, December 1 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to assist with funeral expenses. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019