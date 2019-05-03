|
|
William Leonard "Bill" Kelly
Saxton - William Leonard "Bill" Kelly, 92 of Saxton, Pennsylvania; died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born on April 1, 1927, in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late William H. and Addie Manon (Snyder) Kelly. On August 7, 1947 he married Josephine (Giornesto) Kelly. He was employed as a union iron worker out of Charlestown, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and later transferred to Clearfield.
He was dedicated to serving his Saxton community through the Volunteer Fire Company and EMS services and the local borough government.
As a life member of the Saxton Volunteer Fire Company he served as fire chief, assistant fire chief, chief engineer, president, vice president and trustee. As a member he was honored as Fireman of the Year, receiving the Fire Chief's Award, the Unit Commendations for lives saved and Outstanding Performance awards as well as numerous other awards. He was a member of the Huntingdon County Fireman's Association, the Central District Fireman's Association and served as the president of the Saxton Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association.
He also served on the Saxton Volunteer Ambulance Division as chairman for many years and was honored with the EMT of the Year Award. He was honored as the longest living active EMT in the State of Pennsylvania by the Southern Alleghenies EMS Council along with the Pennsylvania State Senate and Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He served as president of the Saxton Borough Council and was honored for his thirty-five years as an elected official. As the Saxton Borough Water Committee Chairman, he was instrumental in seeing the community's water system rehabilitated to a functioning and reliable system.
Mr. Kelly was recipient of the Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame Award in 2017 for his valuable leadership and knowledge to the town of Saxton. He took great pride in the work he did for his community and his church where he unselfishly shared his talents in whatever capacity needed.
He was an active member of the Saxton Boy Scout Troop #471 and a mentor for Eagle Scouts. As a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church he was active in the church choir and a member of the Knights of Columbus. At the church he also served on the Building Committee, chairman of the Bingo Committee, the I.C.C. Food Bank, the 300 Club and the Parish council. He helped maintain the Ave Maria Cemetery and also served on the cemetery committee in past years.'
He is survived by his wife, Josephine, of 71 years, and the following children William C., Chambersburg, PA and Mary Jo (Michael) Pronio, Hummelstown, and a sister Mary Louise (Teets) Regan. He is also survived by the following grandchildren Elizabeth (Kevin) McDannell, Phoenix, Arizona, Megan Miller, Harrington, Delaware, Chad (Julie) Kelly, Laurel Maryland, James Pronio, Asburn, Virginia, Natalie Pronio, Hershey, Matthew Pronio, Austin, Texas and Ellen Pronio, Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by the following great grandchildren Mackenzie Miller, Rachel McDannell, Eliott Miller, and Alexander McDannell and Emery and Ashton Kelly. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews who held him dear to their hearts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie McCann.
Friends and Family may call at Akers Funeral Chapel, 715 Church Street, Saxton, PA 16678 on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. and on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. till 10:30 P.M. A Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday with a Fireman's Memorial Service to follow.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dudley with Father Matthew Baum officiating.
Burial will be held in Grandview Cemetery.
If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1416 Dudley Road, Dudley, PA 16634 or the Saxton Volunteer Ambulance Division, P.O. Box 115, Saxton, PA 16678.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 3, 2019