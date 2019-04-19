Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
William M. "Bill" Snoke


Chambersburg - William M. "Bill" Snoke, 54, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 12, 1964 in Chambersburg, he was the son of Beverly Chamberlin Cooper and the late Gary Snoke.

Bill was a 1983 graduate of CASHS. A US Army veteran, he served honorably from 1983 until 1989. He was employed as an ordinance mechanic at Letterkenny Army Depot. He enjoyed hunting and dirt track racing. Known as "Mister Happy Shak", Bill ran an ice cream concession stand at Path Valley Speedway.

In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his fiancé, Diane Wright of Chambersburg; four siblings, Beth Hoch and husband Richard of FL, Pamela Radcliffe and husband Daniel of FL, Daniel Snoke and wife Martha of Catonsville, MD, and David Snoke and wife Tracy of Chambersburg; several nieces and nephews; his step-father, Donald Cooper, Jr. of Fayetteville, and his dog "Buddy".

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be shared on his Book of Memories Page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 19, 2019
