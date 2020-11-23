William McCullough
Fayetteville PA - William J. "Bill" McCullough, aged 90, passed away at his home on November 22, 2020. Born on June 1, 1930 in the Bronx, NY, he graduated from Sewanhaka High School in 1947 and Seton Hall University in 1952. He was an Air Force navigator during the Korean Conflict, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He married Jean Therese LaRue in 1953 in Stewart Manor, NY.
Bill worked in the decorative accessories industry with his father, Leon James, in New York City, until 1961, when he went to work for Borghese Inc. in Washington DC. In 1967, he and his brother Leon James, Jr. established Madison Square Furniture in Rockville, Maryland, later moving the factory to Hanover, Pennsylvania in 1974. Upon moving to Gettysburg, he became an avid golfer, playing courses around the United States, Ireland, and Scotland. His best golf day ever was scoring an 86 at St Andrews Old Course in Scotland, of which he was immensely proud. Bill retired in 2000 and he and Jean moved to Penn National in Fayetteville, PA in 2004.
Bill had a great sense of humor and showed great interest in people easily engaging in conversation with whomever he met. He was known to multitudes of children as Donald Duck's "brother". He loved watching baseball, was a lifelong Brooklyn Dodgers fan, and a Washington sports fan.
Bill is predeceased by his first daughter Ruth Marie and an older brother Edward Vincent.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean, and their children: David (Mary), Catherine, Mary, Mark (Robert), Robert (Jacquelyn), Charles (Arlene), Daniel (Lisa), Carol (future son-in-law David), and Harold (Lori Jo). He has 17 grandchildren: Megan, Kelli, Katherine, Lillian, John, Virginia, Matthew, William James II, Clarise, Aram Jeffrey III, Taylor, Annabelle, Evelyn, Henry, Maxwell, Greta, and Thomas, as well as 4 great-grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his younger brothers Leon James Jr. and John Lewis, and his cousin Leonore Mary Kenny.
Bill was a member of the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous for 53 years. Bill felt it was his responsibility to offer the hand of AA to anyone, anywhere, as it was freely offered to him. The McCullough family is deeply grateful to AA and Al-Anon for the many happy years we've already had and the happy years to come.
A service will be held Saturday, November 28th, at Monahan's Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg. Friends are welcome to visit with the family from noon to 1 pm and to join the family for the service which will begin at 1 pm. Burial will be private in the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
