|
|
William "Billy" Misa
Chambersburg - William B. "Billy" Misa, 59, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on August 8, 1960 in Hempstead, New York, he was the son of the late Benjamin Misa and Mary T. Kennelly Misa. Billy attended the Rosemary Kennedy Center in North Belmore, NY for 21 years until his graduation. He loved cars and collected model cars, antique diecast cars and car magazines.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia Goglin and husband Brett of Chambersburg; two nephews, Michael Goglin and wife Patricia Jones, and Sean Goglin, both of Chambersburg; and two great nephews, Conor and Jacob Goglin, both of Chambersburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Very Reverend Luis R. Rodriguez, V.F. will officiate. The family will receive friends from 8:30 - 9:30 AM on Monday at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019