Chambersburg, PA - William R. Kuhn, 96, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Fulton County, PA passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA. Funeral service will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA. There will also be visitation one hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.howardlsipes.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
