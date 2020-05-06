|
William R. Smith
Shippensburg - William R. Smith, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Shook Home, Chambersburg.
He was born July 4, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA. Bill was a son of the late Roy Herbert and Opal H. (Northcraft) Smith.
Bill's family moved to a rural area of Pennsylvania when he was six, where he attended a one-room school for seven years and then graduated from the high school located in Warfordsburg, PA. Shortly after graduation he entered the U.S. Navy during WWII. After his discharge he attended Shippensburg State Teachers College, graduating with a BS degree. He also earned a Master's degree and Doctorate from Pennsylvania State University. Professionally he served as a teacher, administrator and college professor. Bill retired as a professor at Shippensburg University after working for nearly forty years in education.
Bill attended Cleversburg United Methodist Church and was a member of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223, Shippensburg. He was multi-talented. Bill sang and played guitar along with many other instruments, had writings which included articles for professional magazines, newspapers, and four books, and painted dozens of pictures. He also enjoyed woodworking, photography, collecting antiques and model railroading. At age 80, he decided that he wanted to ride motorcycles and at one time had seven. Bill liked to say that he had one for each day of the week.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy L. (Deneen) Smith, one son, Jeffrey W. (Diane) Smith of Butler, PA, six grandchildren, Holly, Mychael, Jamie, Daniel, Rebecca and Thomas, three great-grandchildren, Logan, Remi and Raegan, three sisters, Alta Stahle, Agnes Mills and Jerri Shaffer, one brother, Leon Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel M. (Deshong) Smith who passed away October 16, 2011.
Graveside services will be privately held in the Fairview Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Barbara A. Servello. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Public Opinion from May 6 to May 7, 2020