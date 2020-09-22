William Robert Enfield, 79, of Vermilion, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation after a brief illness.
He was born October 8, 1940 in Bedford, PA. and had been a full time Vermilion resident for the past 5 years moving from Shippensburg, PA. Bill spent part of every summer for the past 55 years with his wife in Linwood Park, Vermilion.
Bill was a veteran of the US Army serving with the 82nd Airborne in the early 1960's. He taught English and was a basketball coach for the Shippensburg School District for 34 years, retiring in 1997.
He was a member of Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg, PA and the Tabernacle in Linwood Park, Vermilion. Bill enjoyed golfing, playing tennis, and especially loved basketball. He was an avid reader, card player, and loved to travel often taking the scenic route to see his children and grandchildren. He had many found memories of his trips to England, Scotland, Ireland, and the times he played golf at Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. Bill loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and taught them how to play Backgammon. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on with the many young lives he inspired as a teacher and coach.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (nee Slife) Enfield of Vermilion; sons, Andrew William (Amanda) Enfield of Manhattan Beach, CA and Mark Douglas (Amy) Enfield of Palos Verdes, CA, daughter, Kathryn Margaret (Michael) Heim of King George, VA; grandchildren: Rebecca, Aila, Brady, Brooke, Lily, Jack, Marcum, and Cole; brother, Samuel (Nancy) Enfield of Fredericksburg, VA and his sister, Susan (Rob) Vanneman of Portland, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. and Mildred M. (nee Hyde) Enfield.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 Noon at the Linwood Tabernacle, 4920 Liberty Ave., Vermilion, OH 4089. The Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ritter Public Library Foundation, 5680 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, OH 44089.
