1/1
William Robert Enfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Robert Enfield, 79, of Vermilion, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation after a brief illness.

He was born October 8, 1940 in Bedford, PA. and had been a full time Vermilion resident for the past 5 years moving from Shippensburg, PA. Bill spent part of every summer for the past 55 years with his wife in Linwood Park, Vermilion.

Bill was a veteran of the US Army serving with the 82nd Airborne in the early 1960's. He taught English and was a basketball coach for the Shippensburg School District for 34 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a member of Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, Shippensburg, PA and the Tabernacle in Linwood Park, Vermilion. Bill enjoyed golfing, playing tennis, and especially loved basketball. He was an avid reader, card player, and loved to travel often taking the scenic route to see his children and grandchildren. He had many found memories of his trips to England, Scotland, Ireland, and the times he played golf at Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. Bill loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and taught them how to play Backgammon. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on with the many young lives he inspired as a teacher and coach.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (nee Slife) Enfield of Vermilion; sons, Andrew William (Amanda) Enfield of Manhattan Beach, CA and Mark Douglas (Amy) Enfield of Palos Verdes, CA, daughter, Kathryn Margaret (Michael) Heim of King George, VA; grandchildren: Rebecca, Aila, Brady, Brooke, Lily, Jack, Marcum, and Cole; brother, Samuel (Nancy) Enfield of Fredericksburg, VA and his sister, Susan (Rob) Vanneman of Portland, OR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. and Mildred M. (nee Hyde) Enfield.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 Noon at the Linwood Tabernacle, 4920 Liberty Ave., Vermilion, OH 4089. The Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ritter Public Library Foundation, 5680 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion, OH 44089.

Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved