Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Sowers


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Sowers Obituary
William Sowers

Chambersburg - William Elmer (Bill) Sowers, 96, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away February 25, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on August 21, 1923 in Websters Mills, Pennsylvania to Elmer and Gertrude (Keyser) Sowers. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg, George Washington Lodge #143 in Chambersburg, Harrisburg Consistory, and the McConnellsburg American Legion. He is the widow of the late Blanche Fix Sowers, who died in 2017.

Bill is survived by his son, Edward E. (husband of Elizabeth) Sowers of Chambersburg and his two granddaughters; Jennifer Verno of Chambersburg and Lauren Sowers of Chambersburg, and four great-grandchildren; Brayden, McKenna, Kaylen, and Bubba. He is also survived by two sisters; Ruth Tanner and Martha Spies. He was preceded in death by four sisters; Helen Carbaugh, Florence Rhodes, Mary Martin and Beulah Fix and three brothers; Jacob, George and Arch.

Funeral services will be Monday March 2, at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home with Pastor John Kratz officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -