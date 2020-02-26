|
William Sowers
Chambersburg - William Elmer (Bill) Sowers, 96, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away February 25, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on August 21, 1923 in Websters Mills, Pennsylvania to Elmer and Gertrude (Keyser) Sowers. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Chambersburg, George Washington Lodge #143 in Chambersburg, Harrisburg Consistory, and the McConnellsburg American Legion. He is the widow of the late Blanche Fix Sowers, who died in 2017.
Bill is survived by his son, Edward E. (husband of Elizabeth) Sowers of Chambersburg and his two granddaughters; Jennifer Verno of Chambersburg and Lauren Sowers of Chambersburg, and four great-grandchildren; Brayden, McKenna, Kaylen, and Bubba. He is also survived by two sisters; Ruth Tanner and Martha Spies. He was preceded in death by four sisters; Helen Carbaugh, Florence Rhodes, Mary Martin and Beulah Fix and three brothers; Jacob, George and Arch.
Funeral services will be Monday March 2, at 2:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home with Pastor John Kratz officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020