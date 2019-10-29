|
William W. Freelove Jr.
Chambersburg - William W. Freelove Jr., 80, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday October 27, 2019.
Born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to the late William W. Freelove Sr. and Martha Kissinger Kirpatrick.
He is survived by his wife Vickie D. Freelove; his children and step-children, William Freelove III and wife Ivy of Waynesboro, Debora Siegrist and companion Roy of Hagerstown, Tina Haney and husband Troy of Winnsboro, SC, Rhonda Green and husband James of Fairfield, Cathy Freelove and companion Edward of Columbia, SC, Todd and Travis Finks of Greencastle; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
William retired from Frick Co. in Waynesboro, PA and was working at Keystone Ford in Chambersburg, PA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his loving wife.
A visitation will be held on Thursday October 31, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Robert L. Hendricks Funeral Home; 3218 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday November 1, 2019 at 10:00am with a visitation from 9:00am until the service. Burial will be held in Parklawn Memorial Gardens following the funeral.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019