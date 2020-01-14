|
Wilma Lee Miller
Fayetteville, PA - Wilma Lee Miller, Ranta, 86, of Fayetteville, PA went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 1, 1933, in Zenith, WV, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Aaron Miller and Margaurite Vernon Miller.
Wilma grew up in Zenith, WV and was a 1951 graduate of Gap Mills High School. She worked for the FBI in Washington, DC and met her husband, Bill, while living there. They moved from the DC area to Fayetteville in 1987, where she was a member of New Guilford Brethren In Christ Church. She was a prayer warrior all her life, constantly praying for the sick and visiting shut-ins. She had many wonderful friends and loved her Aglow and Stay-Focused groups. Wilma was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Sulo William "Bill" Ranta; sister, Carol Miller of Leland, NC and brother, Roger Miller and wife Ginny of Ceredo, WV; two daughters, Karen Dixon and husband Lyle of Fayetteville, PA and Lisa Zingerman and husband Scott of Tulsa, OK; six grandchildren, Aaron Dixon, Brad Dixon, Corey Dixon and wife Nina, Shanna Simms, Andrew Zingerman and wife Cailyn, and Jenna Zingerman; 8 great- grandchildren, Shawn, Jasmine, Bella, Lori, Jozy, Rocco, Cecilia, and Justus; and a great great-granddaughter, Kinsey; and numerous precious cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 AM at New Guilford BIC Church, 1575 Mont Alto Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastor Lawton Jacobs and Pastor Bob Verno will officiate. Private interment will be held at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020