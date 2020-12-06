1/
Wilma Martin
Wilma Martin

Quarryville - Wilma G. Martin, 84, of Quarryville, and formerly of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away December 4, 2020 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, Quarryville, PA. She was born on March 28, 1936 in Greencastle, Pennsylvania to David and Rhoda (Diller) Martin .

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard J. Martin of Washington Boro, PA and their four children: Barry R. (husband of June) Martin of Leesburg, Fl., Randall J. (husband of Judy) Martin of Penn Manor, PA., Timothy W. (husband of Nancy) Martin of Broadway, VA., and Michele E. (wife of Rodney) Morgan of Elkton, VA. She has 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters; Isabelle Brumbaugh , Lovina Baer and a brother, Warren Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters; Vera Kuhns and Elva Stouffer, and two brothers; Rev. Nelson Martin and Elwood Martin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting her services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.




Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
