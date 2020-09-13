Zachary King
Lake Worth, FL - Zachary R. "Zach" King, 22, of Lake Worth, FL and formerly of Chambersburg, PA and Bettsville, OH passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 6, 2020 in his home.
Born March 31, 1998 in Chambersburg he was the son of Jay King of Bettsville, OH and Sherry (Wagner) Barrows of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Zach was a graduate of Old Fort High School, OH with the Class of 2016. He was employed as a welder with the Sheet Metal Union Local 32, West Palm Beach, FL. He was a very talented welder and took pride in his job winning first place in the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 32 Apprenticeship and Training Program 3rd Year apprentice contest. Zach also enjoyed playing X-Box, working out with his friends in the gym and other thrilling activities like skateboarding and riding dirt bikes.
In addition to his parents he is survived by three siblings, Nicole L. King of Chambersburg, Kayla A.E. Chambers, of West Palm Beach, Florida and Cory J. King of Boynton Beach, FL ; three nieces, Kamryn King, Cadence Cameron and Brooklyn Chambers; two nephews Kaleb Newman and "Uncle" Kash Chambers; and his maternal grandfather, Terry Bender.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Bender and paternal grandparents, Lyle and Elizabeth (Barnes) King.
Zach's family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg. Social distancing and PA Dept. of Health occupancy restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the apprenticeship program at S.M.W. Local 32 Joint Apprenticeship Training Center, 1003 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
