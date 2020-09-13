1/1
Zachary King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary King

Lake Worth, FL - Zachary R. "Zach" King, 22, of Lake Worth, FL and formerly of Chambersburg, PA and Bettsville, OH passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 6, 2020 in his home.

Born March 31, 1998 in Chambersburg he was the son of Jay King of Bettsville, OH and Sherry (Wagner) Barrows of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Zach was a graduate of Old Fort High School, OH with the Class of 2016. He was employed as a welder with the Sheet Metal Union Local 32, West Palm Beach, FL. He was a very talented welder and took pride in his job winning first place in the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 32 Apprenticeship and Training Program 3rd Year apprentice contest. Zach also enjoyed playing X-Box, working out with his friends in the gym and other thrilling activities like skateboarding and riding dirt bikes.

In addition to his parents he is survived by three siblings, Nicole L. King of Chambersburg, Kayla A.E. Chambers, of West Palm Beach, Florida and Cory J. King of Boynton Beach, FL ; three nieces, Kamryn King, Cadence Cameron and Brooklyn Chambers; two nephews Kaleb Newman and "Uncle" Kash Chambers; and his maternal grandfather, Terry Bender.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Bender and paternal grandparents, Lyle and Elizabeth (Barnes) King.

Zach's family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg. Social distancing and PA Dept. of Health occupancy restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the apprenticeship program at S.M.W. Local 32 Joint Apprenticeship Training Center, 1003 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved