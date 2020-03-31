|
A. Roy McCully Sr., 91, of Smicksburg, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born in 1928 in Allegheny County to Alvin Harry and Mildred Violet Berg McCully.
Roy was self-employed as a cement contractor for 40 years before his retirement in 1990.
He resided in North Mahoning Township for the past 54 years. He had also been a previous resident of Elderton, Shelocta and Penn Hills.
Roy was a member of the Punxsutawney Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing. He also enjoyed hunting, traveling and reading, especially cowboy books.
Surviving are two daughters and four sons, Arlene Bell and husband Raymond of Canutillo, Texas; A. Roy Jr. of Apache Junction, Arizona; Gale Sherwood and husband Frank of Mahaffey; Bobby and wife Jane of Tempe, Arizona; Kerry and wife Hope of Smicksburg; and James and wife Carolyn of Smicksburg; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rosemarie Wallace McCully in 2012, and by three brothers, Donald, Dale and William G. McCully.
Funeral services are private. The family would like hear your Roy story. Send your story to Gale Sherwood, 161 West Main St., Mahaffey, PA 15757.
Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 1, 2020