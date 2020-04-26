|
|
Alice Aileen Knox, 89, of Rochester Mills, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born April 13, 1931, to Floyd W. and Ruth M. (Hicks) Hoover in North Point, Indiana County.
Aileen was a member of the Covode United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for several years. She enjoyed camping, sewing, quilting, cooking and baking, and was known for her canned vegetables and fruits she shared with the family, along with the Monster Cookies everyone anticipated at Christmas time. She also made hundreds of yards of rag rugs on a loom in the basement. Her family was the center of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard B. Knox, Rochester Mills; three sons, William S. Knox and wife Jeanne, San Marcos, California, Keith R. Knox and wife Fonda, and Kevin L. Knox and wife Cathy; her daughter, Alice M. Lattimer, and her son-in-law, Edwin Daugherty, of Rochester Mills; 10 grandchildren, Katherine Fischer, David Daugherty, Jeanna Lattimer, Jennifer Plummer, James W. Lattimer III, Candi Kish, Steven Knox, Eric Knox, Kayla Webb and Canaan Knox; 10 great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grand- children; two brothers Dale Hoover, Lawton, Oklahoma, and Donald Hoover (Ione), Greentown, Indiana; and a sister, Ruth Ann Custer, Marion, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Grace L. Daugherty; a son-in-law, James W. Lattimer II; a brother, Earl Hoover; and a sister, Sara Jane Dinger.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and services are private. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Burial will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
Memorial donations may be made to Covode United Methodist Church, c/o Fonda Knox Treas., 575 Knox Rd., Rochester Mills, PA 15771.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020