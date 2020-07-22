Alice Catherine Hess, 87, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born on April 26, 1933, to William N. and Jessie (Hoover) Manners in Punxsutawney.
Alice formerly attended the Church of the Nazarene in Anita. Currently, she was attending church at the Mahoning Towers. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1952.
She worked for Punxsy Sportswear, and most recently, she worked the snack bar at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Alice enjoyed puzzles, crafts and crocheting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Sharon L. Smith and husband Duane of Punxsutawney, Vincent "Chuck" Hess and wife Lynn of Punxsutawney and Walter V. Hess and Lesley Dippold of St. Marys; three grandchildren, Duane Smith Jr. and wife Bonnie, Jamie Zurenko and husband Michael and Adrienne Hess; seven great-grandchildren, Caleb, Brady and Andrew Smith and Kristin, Michael, Rachel and Leo Zurenko; a sister-in-law, Emogene Manners of Nevada; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hess; twin granddaughters Jennifer and Jane Smith; and nine brothers and three sisters.
Friends will be received on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc. from 6 to 8 p.m. Friends will also be received on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery, Anita.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the McCalmont Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 16, Anita, PA 15711.
