Alice (Jordon) Coble, 101, passed away peacefully at Greenhills Village, State College, where she had received care for the past 10 years, of natural causes.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1919, in Punxsutawney, to the late Walter F. Jordan and Mary Margaret (McGonagle) Jordon.
Alice graduated from Saints Cosmas and Damian High School in 1937. She married William R. (Duck) Coble on Nov. 6, 1947. He passed away on Aug. 1, 2004.
Alice was a devout Catholic and member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church for 85 years. Then, at age 86, she moved to Bellefonte to be close to her daughters.
Alice was a member of the St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte.
Alice is survived by her loving daughters, Helen Bish of State College and Mary (Mel) Coble of Bellefonte; her son-in-law, John Bish; sister Margaret (Toby) Long of York; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her devoted grandson, W. Michael Bish; her son-in-law, William (Bill) Moerschbacher, Jr.; three sisters, Mary Louise Anibaldi, Jean Raffetto and Elizabeth Payne; and one brother, Walter F. Jordan.
Alice was famous for her cherry squares and huckleberry pies. Every family member was sure to receive some sort of acknowledgement from Alice on their birthday. Alice could have written the book on how to be nice to people and was much beloved because of her kindness.
Due to the coronavirus, a traditional funeral will not be held, out of respect for family members scattered around the country.
Services will be private, and interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenhills Village, c/o Activities Fund, 301 Farmstead Lane, State College, PA 16803.
