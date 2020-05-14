Alice Mae Muth, age 90, of Punxsutawney, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her daughter's home in Mercer, Pa.
Born on June 15, 1929, in Sabula, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Beer) Kilmer.
On June 24, 1950, she married Harold D. Muth. He preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 2018.
Alice Mae was a bus driver for 32 years in our area.
She was a member of the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ, where she was very active in church affairs for many years. She was past president of the District 15 Sunday School Association. She enjoyed flower gardening and baking cookies and pies. She had the gift of hospitality. The family farm was always open to family and friends.
Alice Mae is survived by her children: Charles Muth and wife Priscilla of Reynoldsville and Pastor Marsha Parrish of Mercer, Pa., six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty J. Pentz; three brothers, George, James and Ivan Kilmer; and one great-grandchild, Emily Muth.
Due to our current circumstances, a private viewing and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home, with Pastor Barry Fillman and Pastor Audra Ferguson co-officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will be in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses, Att: Mary L. Wehler, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; and/or Family Hospice, Att: Barb Smolick, 3124 Wilmington Rd., Suite 305, New Castle, PA 16105.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Born on June 15, 1929, in Sabula, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Beer) Kilmer.
On June 24, 1950, she married Harold D. Muth. He preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 2018.
Alice Mae was a bus driver for 32 years in our area.
She was a member of the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ, where she was very active in church affairs for many years. She was past president of the District 15 Sunday School Association. She enjoyed flower gardening and baking cookies and pies. She had the gift of hospitality. The family farm was always open to family and friends.
Alice Mae is survived by her children: Charles Muth and wife Priscilla of Reynoldsville and Pastor Marsha Parrish of Mercer, Pa., six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty J. Pentz; three brothers, George, James and Ivan Kilmer; and one great-grandchild, Emily Muth.
Due to our current circumstances, a private viewing and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home, with Pastor Barry Fillman and Pastor Audra Ferguson co-officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will be in Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Community Nurses, Att: Mary L. Wehler, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; and/or Family Hospice, Att: Barb Smolick, 3124 Wilmington Rd., Suite 305, New Castle, PA 16105.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 14 to May 15, 2020.