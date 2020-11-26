1/
Almeda Bowers
1930 - 2020
Almeda Bowers, 90, of Punxsutawney, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Rochester Mills to James and Ethlyn (Heitzer) Wolfgang.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she had many friends and was involved with many church functions.

Almeda worked for over 21 years at the former Comet Market in Punxsutawney before her retirement. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and the Elk Run Fire Hall. She loved reading and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Diana) Bowers of Shelocta; grandchildren Nathan (Lisa) Bowers, Michael Bowers, Daniel Bowers; and great-grandchildren Luca Bowers, Rowan Bowers and Ayla Bowers.

She is also survived by a brother, James (Linda) Wolfgang of Texas and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Bowers, a grandson, Matthew Bowers, and two sisters, Ima Jean VanDyke and Janet Fry.

Friends will be received on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.

Interment will take place at Mahoning Union Cemetery, Marchand.

If you would like to share a memory or leave a condolence, log on to mccabewaldronfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
NOV
28
Service
07:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
