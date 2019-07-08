Alton R. "Captain" Walker, 81, of Orrtanna, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at The Gettysburg Hospital.

Born March 31, 1938, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Howard and M. Lucille (Smith) Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna L. (Mummert) Walker.

Al was a 1956 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and earned a degree in business education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1961.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1967 as a helicopter pilot. Following his honorable discharge in 1967, Al worked in Punxsutawney at Walkers Service Center and for the Punxsutawney Police Department. In 1970, he accepted a position with the enforcement department of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, where he worked until his retirement in 1994.

Al enjoyed flying and was an active pilot with the Air National Guard from 1971 to 1998. He was a member and chairman of the board of trustees of the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, life member of the Punxsutawney Eagles, VFW and American Legion Post No. 202 in Gettysburg.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth A. Walker; two granddaughters, Ryleigh and Reese; a sister, Darlene Walker and companion Joe Pascuzzo; six brothers, Henry Walker and wife Kay, John Walker, Duane Walker and wife Deborah, Paul Walker and wife Greta, Timothy Walker and companion Lois Drummond and David Walker; 10 nieces and nephews; and several great- and great-great nieces and nephews.

Al was predeceased by a brother and his wife, Fred and Carol Ann Walker.

There will be a viewing on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A memorial service for Al will begin at noon, with Rev. Ken Aker officiating, at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Rd., Orrtanna, PA 17353. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on July 9, 2019