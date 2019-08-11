|
Alverda Milliron, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Mahoning Riverside Manor.
She was born Nov. 20, 1922, in Grange, to the late Clark and Mildred (Young) Plyler.
She was a member of the New Beginnings Church in Walston. Her hobbies were bowling, reading and crochet. She was a loving mother and grandma and cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She worked at Pramco and Punxsutawney Sportswear for 30 years before retirement.
She was married on Jan. 12, 1944, to the late M. Franklin Milliron. Together, they had three daughters, June Farmery and husband William of Rochester Mills, Karen Painter of South Carolina, and Kathy Ishman and husband Robert of Virginia. She is also survived by four brothers, Wayne Plyler and wife Janet of Indiana, Leonard Plyler and wife Ruth of Punxsutawney, Blair Plyler and wife Joyce of Meadeville, and Darrell Plyler and wife Shirley of Punxsutawney; four sisters, Doris Randall of Greensburg, Helen McMillen of Marion Center, Thelma Kitner of Dillsburg and Eleanor Wharton and husband Herb of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Frank, she was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Beck.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lloyd Getch officiating. Interment at Lakelawn Memorial Park is private.
Please make memorial contributions to VNA Hospice, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019