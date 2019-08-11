Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
Punxsutawney, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
Punxsutawney, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alverda Milliron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alverda Milliron


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alverda Milliron Obituary
Alverda Milliron, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Mahoning Riverside Manor.
She was born Nov. 20, 1922, in Grange, to the late Clark and Mildred (Young) Plyler.
She was a member of the New Beginnings Church in Walston. Her hobbies were bowling, reading and crochet. She was a loving mother and grandma and cherished her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She worked at Pramco and Punxsutawney Sportswear for 30 years before retirement.
She was married on Jan. 12, 1944, to the late M. Franklin Milliron. Together, they had three daughters, June Farmery and husband William of Rochester Mills, Karen Painter of South Carolina, and Kathy Ishman and husband Robert of Virginia. She is also survived by four brothers, Wayne Plyler and wife Janet of Indiana, Leonard Plyler and wife Ruth of Punxsutawney, Blair Plyler and wife Joyce of Meadeville, and Darrell Plyler and wife Shirley of Punxsutawney; four sisters, Doris Randall of Greensburg, Helen McMillen of Marion Center, Thelma Kitner of Dillsburg and Eleanor Wharton and husband Herb of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Frank, she was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Beck.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lloyd Getch officiating. Interment at Lakelawn Memorial Park is private.
Please make memorial contributions to VNA Hospice, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alverda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now