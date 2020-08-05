1/
Amelia D. "Millie" Thompson
1925 - 2020
Amelia D. "Millie" Thompson, 94, died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at AM/PM Personal Care Home in DeLancey.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1925, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Emma Epaulda (Manzoni) Stellabuto and Anthony Stellabuto.

On Dec. 29, 1945, she married Richard L. Thompson; they were the best of friends and enjoyed being together with each other. They enjoyed traveling, spending time at their property in Florida and having a cup of coffee on the front porch together. Richard preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 1995.

Millie attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Punxsutawney and worked as a waitress at Ruth and Harry's Restaurant for 15 years.

She enjoyed cooking and hosting picnics with her family at her house.

Millie is survived by six children, Georgina "Gina" Young of Punxsutawney, Gary Thompson and wife Sharon of Upper Stroudsburg, Jerome Thompson of Punxsutawney, LaVerne "Punk" Thompson and wife Yvonne of Big Run, Colleen Schott of Punxsutawney, and Richard Thompson and significant other Raylene White of Punxsutawney; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and siblings John Stellabuto and wife Shirley of Punxsutawney, Linda Conser and husband Harry of Big Run and Geraldine Troutman and husband Butch of Punxsutawney.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James Stellabuto, Bill Stellabuto, Gene Stellabuto, Caroline Ritchie, Richard Stellabuto and Rita Heckman; a daughter-in-law, Rita Thompson; and a son-in-law, Bill Young.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
