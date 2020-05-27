Andrew B. Kunselman, 70, of East Vandergrift, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at UPMC Canterbury Place Hospice in Pittsburgh.
He was born Oct. 6, 1949, in Porter, a son of the late Mildred M. (Schrecongost) and Murtten B. Kunselman.
On Dec. 27, 2001, he married Edith A. (Guthrie) Kunselman, who survives.
Andrew was a member of the North Apollo Church of God. He enjoyed helping others, being outdoors, working outdoors and his dog Maya.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Frank Kunselman of Kittanning, Andrew C. Kunselman of Homer City, and Jason Kunselman of Punxsutawney, and six siblings, Leroy Kunselman of Jeanette, Marie Emberg of Punxsutawney, Eva Benjamin of Punxsutawney, Victor Kunselman of Punxsutawney, Gilbert Kunselman of Smicksburg, and Florence Reiner of Cambridge Springs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin and Ronald Kunselman; four brothers, Norman, Monroe, Ivan and Arthur Kunselman; and three sisters, Beatrice Lloyd, May Troutman and Mary Phillips.
All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Kunselman, to the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, PA 15673. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
He was born Oct. 6, 1949, in Porter, a son of the late Mildred M. (Schrecongost) and Murtten B. Kunselman.
On Dec. 27, 2001, he married Edith A. (Guthrie) Kunselman, who survives.
Andrew was a member of the North Apollo Church of God. He enjoyed helping others, being outdoors, working outdoors and his dog Maya.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Frank Kunselman of Kittanning, Andrew C. Kunselman of Homer City, and Jason Kunselman of Punxsutawney, and six siblings, Leroy Kunselman of Jeanette, Marie Emberg of Punxsutawney, Eva Benjamin of Punxsutawney, Victor Kunselman of Punxsutawney, Gilbert Kunselman of Smicksburg, and Florence Reiner of Cambridge Springs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin and Ronald Kunselman; four brothers, Norman, Monroe, Ivan and Arthur Kunselman; and three sisters, Beatrice Lloyd, May Troutman and Mary Phillips.
All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Kunselman, to the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, PA 15673. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 27 to May 28, 2020.