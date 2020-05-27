Andrew B. Kunselman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew B. Kunselman, 70, of East Vandergrift, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at UPMC Canterbury Place Hospice in Pittsburgh.
He was born Oct. 6, 1949, in Porter, a son of the late Mildred M. (Schrecongost) and Murtten B. Kunselman.
On Dec. 27, 2001, he married Edith A. (Guthrie) Kunselman, who survives.
Andrew was a member of the North Apollo Church of God. He enjoyed helping others, being outdoors, working outdoors and his dog Maya.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Frank Kunselman of Kittanning, Andrew C. Kunselman of Homer City, and Jason Kunselman of Punxsutawney, and six siblings, Leroy Kunselman of Jeanette, Marie Emberg of Punxsutawney, Eva Benjamin of Punxsutawney, Victor Kunselman of Punxsutawney, Gilbert Kunselman of Smicksburg, and Florence Reiner of Cambridge Springs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin and Ronald Kunselman; four brothers, Norman, Monroe, Ivan and Arthur Kunselman; and three sisters, Beatrice Lloyd, May Troutman and Mary Phillips.
All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Kunselman, to the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, PA 15673. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Victor & Marlene Kunselman
Brother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved