Andrew Richard (Rick) Firment, Jr., 59, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Rick was born May 18, 1960, to Andrew Firment, Sr. and Ruth Hartzfeld Firment, and was a lifelong native of Punxsutawney.
He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Ruth Firment of Punxsutawney; his brother, Jeffrey Firment of Washington, Pa.; and his sister, Michele "Shelly" (Scott) McCall of Spring Mills.
He is also survived by two children, Brandon Firment of Rossiter and Julie (Jeremy) Fotta of Stump Creek.
Rick worked in the past as a coal miner and most recently as a roadway flagger with Crews Control Company.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and belonged to several local organizations - including the B.P.O Eagles, the Perry Township Sportsman's Club and The Rossiter Sportsman's Club, and he was a member of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local Lodge No. 1058.
Rick was an avid outdoors lover. He was always looking for reasons to be in the outdoors, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and almost any other outdoors activity one can name. He was also an avid coin collector and a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rick's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. An additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service led by Pastor Joe Spack of the Chestnut Grove Independent Church at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Final arrangements will be private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Rick has asked that donations be made to the St. Jude Chil-dren's Research Hospital, which can be contacted at www.stjude.org or at (800) 805-5856.
Condolence messages to Rick's family may be made on the Fait Funeral Home website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019