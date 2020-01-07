|
|
Anna Bell Bobalik, 90, of Punxsutawney died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Punxsutawney.
She was born June 16, 1929, in Punxsutawney, daughter of the late Andrew and Clara (Cerney) Gresock.
On Aug. 26, 1950, she married Peter Bobalik, who preceded her in death on May 28, 2015.
Prior to her retirement, she worked at the IUP-Punxsutawney campus cafeteria as an employee of Aramark.
Ann was a member of the Ss. Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church.
Until 1972, she lived with her husband and children in the Flint, Michigan, area where she worked for the Flushing, Michigan, school district in school cafeterias. She was in training to be a nurse until her marriage.
Ann's favorite pastimes were biking and camping with her husband, walking with her dog, baking pies, drinking coffee on her porch and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also volunteered her time at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, where she enjoyed interacting with the patients and the medical staff.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Bobalik and wife Jill of Sturgis, Michigan, and Gary Bobalik and wife Suzanne of Swartz Creek, Michigan; one daughter, Marlene Lellock and husband Jeffrey of Punxsutawney; two brothers, Andrew Gresock and Frank Gresock, both of Punxsutawney; and three sisters, Barbara Drury of Swartz Creek, Michigan, Mary Lou Gigliotti of Warren, and Marion Palmer of Corsica.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, another great-grandchild on the way, and her dog, Misty.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William H. Gresock.
Friends will be received at the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, on Friday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Ss. Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Msgr. Joseph J. Riccardo officiating.
Interment will take place in the Byzantine Cemetery in Horatio.
The family requests that donations in memory of Mrs. Bobalik be made to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, 83 Hillcrest Dr., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020