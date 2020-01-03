|
|
Anna J. Miller, 90, of Walston, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born on April 8, 1929, in Walston, a daughter of the late Joseph Martino and Josephine (Farbo) Martino.
Anna was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Walston.
On Oct. 6, 1951, she married Vincent Ivan Miller. They had 48 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death in May of 2000.
Anna was the oldest resident as well as one of the biggest-hearted women of the Walston community. Her door was always open, and everyone was welcomed to her table anytime.
She loved her family unconditionally through thick and thin and led by example, always showing love and kindness. She went from raising her children to grandchildren to great-grandchildren, loving and doting over them, and always willing to drive them wherever they needed to go. They all brought her joy beyond measure.
Anna always made signing up at the Walston Club a daily activity; she enjoyed seeing people and had hopes of being a lucky winner.
She is survived by four children, H. William Miller and wife Christine of Punxsutawney, Diane Pfingstler and husband Ed of DuBois, Robert D. Miller and wife Mimi of Walston and Vincent L. Miller and Kelly Day of Walston; 12 grandchildren, Terry Clark, Jr. and wife Tracy, Christopher Miller, Deshonna McAdoo and husband Joey, Holly Grusky and husband Jason, Natasha Miller and Del, Kayla Brothers and husband Andy, Neil Miller, Thor Miller and wife Renee, Jenna Miller, Josh Murray and wife Amanda, Cody Murray and wife Ashley, and Brayden Murray and fiancé Mandy; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Juliette of Walston and Caroline Martino of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Vincent; five brothers, Anthony, Ross, Fred, James and John Martino; and three sisters, Rachel, Mary and Annie Martino.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Walston, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Anna's memory to . Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 4, 2020