Anna Mae Pierce, 69, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born July 17, 1950, to Ralph and Sophie (Shonavich) Waltman in Greenville.
Anna Mae retired from The Punxsutawney Spirit in 2018 as a newspaper carrier after 31 years. She delivered not just The Punxsutawney Spirit but many other papers throughout this area. She took excellent care of her husband for over 30 years, caring for him while he was battling different illnesses.
She enjoyed running her kids to different events and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family knew her never to slow down, and she was always on the go. She devoted her life to her family, never taking time for herself.
She is survived by five children, Jerry R. Pierce of Kansas, Kevin L. Pierce of Punxsutawney, David E. Pierce of Allentown, Chris-tine Stormer and Mike Sharp of Punxsutawney, and Christian Pierce and wife Rose of St. Marys; 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four brothers, John Waltman of Fordham, Ralph Waltman of Valier, Robert Waltman and wife Doreen of Punxsutawney, and George Waltman and wife Mary of Punxsutawney; a sister, Carol Wells and husband Ted of New Bethlehem; and special friend Crissy Pierce of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, Jerry Pierce; a son, Floyd Pierce; grandson Adam Lee Pierce; two sisters, Ruby Bishop and Ruth Young; a brother, David Waltman; and two sisters-in-law, Laddie Waltman and Charlene Waltman.
Friends will be received on Monday, June 8, 2020, from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log onto www.mccabewaldronfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.