Annabell Wazelle, 89, of Punxsutawney, passed away, Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Annabell was born May 31, 1929, in Big Run to the late Edward and Roseann (Wachob) Kerr. She was a member of the First Church of God and also the Ladies Auxiliary in Big Run.

On Sept. 28, 1945, she was married to Robert Wazelle, Sr., who preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Wazelle, Jr. and wife Judy of Cherry Tree and Jeffrey Wazelle of Punxsutawney; four daughters, Sharon Ann Barnette and husband Thomas of Erie, Anna Belle Bouch of Punxsutawney, Carol K. Bowers of Punxsutawney and Mildred "Ginger' Kellogg and husband Gerald of Punxsutawney; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carrie Marie Charles; two sisters; Roseabel Barrett and Mildred Patterson; and two brothers, Harry and Delvin Kerr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Young officiating. Private interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Church of God, 23 Skyview Dr., Punxsutawney, PA. 15767. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019