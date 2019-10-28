|
|
Anne Truxal died on Oct. 18, 2019, in Tacoma, Washington, of natural causes. She was 101 years old.
She was born Anna Philomena Pecora in Salamanca, New York, on March 26, 1918, the daughter of Sabastiano Pecora and Gracia Spano. She attended St. Patricks in Salamanca and went to business school in Buffalo, New York. She married Robert Truxal on June 23, 1951.
She moved to Punxsutawney in 1951 and lived in the large white house across from the Catholic church at 611 W. Mahoning St. her entire life. Robert Truxal was chief train dispatcher at Rikers for the B&O Railroad. Mrs. Truxal worked for decades at Gay Associates as an underwriter, and also worked for many years as executive assistant for the Punxsutawney Redevelopment Authority. She started her own business in later years as Anne Truxal Insurance and Notary Services at her home at 611 W. Mahoning.
She was a long-time member of the Tacoma Golf and Country Club.
She started living part-time with her son, Dr. Anthony Truxal, and Lynette Truxal in Tacoma, Washington, in 2007.
Anne was well known as the bike rider who rode daily from her house along the road to Walston and around town, in particular the County Market.
She is survived by her son, Tony Truxal.
There will be services next spring, with interment in Punxsutawney.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019