Arlene M. Clark
1933 - 2020
Arlene M. Clark, 87, of Smicksburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on May 22, 1933, in Pittsburgh to the late William Fretz and Edith (Hoppes) Fretz.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William H. Clark Sr. They were married in 1950.

Arlene was a Registered Nurse for 53 years. She started her nursing career at the Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Hospital, then went on to the Adrian Hospital, Blose/McGregor Health Care Center, Lane Avenue Personal Care Home, Knickerbocker Village and the Judy Sprankle Retirement Home before retiring.

She loved to knit and crochet in her spare time, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Patrick J. Clark and wife Sandie of Pittsburgh and Donald T. Clark of Pittsburgh, and one daughter, Sherry Huber and husband Timothy of Smicksburg. 10 grandchildren: Chad Clark and wife Carolyn, P.J. Clark, Kristen Dugan and husband Jon, Michelle Clark, Jennifer Cook and husband Ryan, Justin Clark and wife Amber, Melissa Mort and husband Scott, Timothy Huber and wife Kelly, Matthew Huber and wife Stephanie and Ethan Huber and wife Charalee; 16 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Clark of Punxsutawney.

In addition to her husband, William H.Clark Sr., she was preceded in death by a son, William H. Clark Jr., a brother, William Fretz, and a sister, Kay Kinsley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home, Inc. in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m.

Interment will be in North Point Cemetery.

If you would like to leave a condolence for Arlene, visit mccabewaldronfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
