Arnold "Arnie" Gene Harkins, 87, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Mulberry Square Eldercare.
He was born in Uniontown, Indiana County, on Aug. 15, 1933, a son of the late Glen John Harkins and Hilda Clare (Rummell) Harkins.
He was a graduate of Cherry Tree High School. He was very active in basketball, football and baseball during his high school years.
In 1951, he entered the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean Conflict. His training consisted of electronics and radar, which took him to different parts of the world.
On July 18, 1963, he married the love of his life, Michelle Fernandez. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage and raised a family together.
Mr. Harkins worked as an engineer in Management in Government Service Contracts for Lockheed Martin. He was very proud of working in the NASA space projects that led to the moon landing.
He was a member of the Punxsutawney Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. He was very dedicated to Jesus, his church and his family. He and his wife, Michelle, went on many mission trips together. He was a humble man and always felt that the people he served by helping them helped him more than he helped them.
His enjoyments were doting on his family, watching sports, woodworking, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Janine Closius and husband Rick of Miami, and Derek Harkins and wife Kathryn of Annapolis, Maryland; and four grandchildren, Kathryn and Samantha Closius and Kelsey and Brandon Harkins.
Arnold was the last of his immediate family; he was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, William, Hobert, Edward, Richard and Rodgers Harkins; and two sisters, Martha Morey and Agnes Lydic.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.