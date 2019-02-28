Arthur David Jesensky, born April 26, 1933, in Punxsutawney, passed away Feb. 17, 2019.

Art went to St. Cosmas and Damian School, went to college at Gannon College and graduated with a degree in chemistry on the Dean's List. He was hired in 1961 by Lockheed Aerospace at Vandenberg AFB in Lompoc, California. He moved his first wife, Kathleen Spinelli, and his young family to pursue his career. He worked as an engineer during the Cold War, helping orchestrate missile launches. He brought his engineering mind to everything he did. He built the family a home in the early 1970s and made their first color TV and stereo system.

He divorced and remarried in 1981 and moved to Florida, where he happily lived out his years. He continued working his mind with home improvement projects, and when he couldn't do more at his home, he was helping the neighbors with theirs. He was known to be re-roofing his house in his early 80s, helping neighbors hang storm windows, gardening projects and more. That didn't mean he didn't enjoy sitting and watching football - a die-hard Steelers and Pirates fan for life - all afternoon long.

Art was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a friend to all, with an easy smile and infectious laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Margaret Tote Jesensky, and six of his siblings: Eugene, Ethel, Virginia, Margaret, Madge and Evelyn.

Art's younger brother, Leonard Jesensky, survives. Art is also survived by his wife of 40 years, Gloria Borchard; his daughters, Lisa (Curtis) Leo and Renee (Jay) Leibowitz; his sons, Gary Jesensky and Greg (Danielle) Jesensky; step-daughters Stephanie (Diane) Borchard, Kelly (Don) Cioffi and Candice Mutschler; and step-son Dean Borchard. He had 14 loving grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to the .