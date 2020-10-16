Audrey Marie Craig, 73, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born March 7, 1947, to John and Esther (Howell) Hodson in Meadville.
Audrey was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very active in her church. Audrey loved raising her family. From cooking and gardening to fixing the car, Audrey could do everything and anything.
She was involved with her daughters' lives, and a mother to anyone and everyone who needed motherly care or advice.
She is survived by three daughters, Deabra D. "DeeDee" Colbert and husband Eddie, Saratoga Springs, Utah, Lorry M. Smith and husband Mark, Punxsutawney, and Heather Hays and husband Mark, Marion Center; 10 grandchildren, Joshua, Tyler, Courtney (Hayden), Justina, Stephanie, Zoie, Stone, Riley, Joseph and Jason; four great-grandchildren, Ryker, Xander, Cameron and Rhett; and a sister, Cathy Miller, and a brother, John Hodson, both of Meadville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Larry Craig, who passed on Dec. 6, 2003.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. and also on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Interment will follow at Markton Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.