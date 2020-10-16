1/
Audrey Marie Craig
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Marie Craig, 73, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born March 7, 1947, to John and Esther (Howell) Hodson in Meadville.
Audrey was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very active in her church. Audrey loved raising her family. From cooking and gardening to fixing the car, Audrey could do everything and anything.
She was involved with her daughters' lives, and a mother to anyone and everyone who needed motherly care or advice.
She is survived by three daughters, Deabra D. "DeeDee" Colbert and husband Eddie, Saratoga Springs, Utah, Lorry M. Smith and husband Mark, Punxsutawney, and Heather Hays and husband Mark, Marion Center; 10 grandchildren, Joshua, Tyler, Courtney (Hayden), Justina, Stephanie, Zoie, Stone, Riley, Joseph and Jason; four great-grandchildren, Ryker, Xander, Cameron and Rhett; and a sister, Cathy Miller, and a brother, John Hodson, both of Meadville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Larry Craig, who passed on Dec. 6, 2003.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. and also on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Interment will follow at Markton Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
01:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Interment
Markton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCabe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved