Avah M. Parise 86, of Walston, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Punxsu-tawney Area Hospital.
She was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Roulette, Potter County, a daughter of the late Edith C. (Farren) and Sidney P. Boyer.
On Sept. 15, 1956, she married Joseph A. Parise, Sr., who preceded her in death.
Avah was a member of St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church in Walston. She belonged to the Altar Rosary Society and Christian Friends, and was in charge of the spaghetti dinner for the festival and nut roll sales for St. Anthony.
She lived for her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, going out to eat with her retired friends, watching Dr. Phil, watching hummingbirds, cooking and baking, and she loved music.
Avah worked as a cook for the Punxsutawney Area High School and later became the cafeteria manager.
She is survived by three children, daughter Susan Walker and husband Ron of Walston, son John Parise of Milroy, and daughter Nancy Parise and fiancé Sam Farcus of Walston; six grandchildren, Ronnie Walker III, Joey Parise III, Jordan Walker, Robby Parise, Kristin Kuhns and husband Tyler, and Terra McMillan and husband Bradley; two sisters, Nellie Stritzinger of New Jersey and Cherie Langston of Tennessee; two brothers, Sylvester Corey of Brockport and Joseph Corey of Ridgway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph A. Parise, Jr., and siblings Achsa M. Ford, Rita Morris, Anna Prokow, Eddie Boyer, Alberta Bower, John Boyer, Bernie Boyer and Frank Boyer.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, with Monsignor Joseph Riccardo officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mrs. Parise may be made to the Salvation Army, 229 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or to the .
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020