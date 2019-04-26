Home

B. Georgeina Podgers


B. Georgeina Podgers Obituary
B. Georgeina Podgers, 98, of Punxsutawney, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Georgeina was born Aug. 20, 1920, in Punxsutawney, to the late James and Melda (Himes) Hobba. She was married to Walter W. Podgers, who preceded her in death.
Georgeina was a member of Saint Peter's United Church of Christ. Her hobbies were doing crossword puzzles, playing the organ, playing the saxophone, knitting and crocheting. When she was 16, Georgeina was in an all-girls band playing in the Alpine theater.
She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, and spending time with her family was very important to her.
She is survived by her children, Robert Podgers and wife Paula of Albion, Margaret "Peggy" Bodenhorn and husband Lee of Punxsutawney, and Rita Gaston and husband Nick of Rochester Mills; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is a special niece, Karen Yoder and husband Francis of Punxsutawney.
In addition to her husband, Walter, she was preceded in death by a son, Fred Acre; stepson Walter Podgers, Jr.; and her sisters, Margaret Thomas, Edwina Curry, Rachel Smith and Hazel Smith.
Mrs. Podgers' wishes were that all arrangements will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 203 Orchard Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
