|
|
Barbara Ann Miller Karolick Norris, 83, died on Jan. 7, 2020.
Born on Aug. 17, 1936, she was the third and youngest child of Mary Lucy (Augustyn) (1910-1996) and John Paul Miller (1908-1959).
She was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn (1933-2018); brother, Jack (1935-2014); and two husbands.
Barbara is survived by six daughters with Donald David Karolick (1933-1971): Mary Diane "Dede" and Gary Krawzyk of Punxsutawney, Rita and Tom Parise of Lancaster, Carol Czerniec and Erick Winegar of Ashburn Virginia, Donna and Stephen Greenhut of Sacramento, California, Judith Karolick and Dan Gershon of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Farhad Rahimly of Clarksburg, Maryland. She had 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a niece and a nephew.
Barbara graduated valedictorian from Saints Cosmas and Damian High School and married Donald David Karolick, of Adrian, in 1955. They had six daughters before Don's premature passing in 1971. With the help of her mother, Mary, a cook at the Punxsutawney Area Country Club, and her sister Evelyn, Barbara courageously and successfully raised her six young girls.
Barbara will be remembered by many as a talented soprano soloist at Saints Cosmas and Damian Church in Punxsutawney. She sang for many area weddings and banquets and in church choirs, and her faith in God was always as important to her, as was her love for her children.
In 1981, Barbara was married to Richard "Dick" Norris of Mahaffey (d. 2008), when she acquired six stepdaughters. They lived for 27 years in the Grampian/Mahaffey area and liked to travel and play golf. She loved growing flowers and always had at least one cat. She was a good friend and a loving sister, daughter, mother and grandmother, spending lots of time in the kitchen cooking and baking family favorites.
In the later years of her life, Barbara's health declined with dementia, and after living with her sister in Punxsy for eight years, she spent the last four years of her life in Jefferson Manor Personal Care Home, Brookville.
Memorial contributions can be made to support Alzheimer's research.
Friends and family will be received on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, and Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., where a prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 15, 2020