Barbara C. (Caldwell) Ferringer, age 83, of McCandless, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



She was the beloved wife of 43 years of the late Donald C. Ferringer, the loving mother of Steven D. (Polly) Ferringer and the late Jeffrey R. Ferringer, grandmother of Stephanie, Steven P., Gregory and Brooke Ferringer, sister of Pat (Bill) Ellis, Donna (Dave) Ging and the late Nancy (surviving Jim) Rhodes, aunt of Jan (Doug) Garver, LuAnn Taylor, Linda Ragab, Susan (Mike) Ryan, Shari Brothers, Jill (Bobby) Stephens, Bryan (Julie) Ellis, Daniel Ellis, Julie Wolfe, Jodi (Ryan) Bruner, Ryan (Jenna) Ging and Ian (Nicole) Ging, and sister-in-Law of Maxine and Ray Brothers.



Family will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Orchard Hill Church's Traditional Chapel, 2551 Brandt School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.



Barbara was born in Eldred Township, Pa., on the family farm to the late Blaine R. and Mary E. Caldwell.



She graduated from Sigel High School and then began a business secretarial career at Modern Loan Co. in Brookville, where she met her future husband, Don. Barbara supported Don as a homemaker as his 33-year consumer finance career took them to Punxsutawney, Gettysburg, Pittsburgh, Greensboro, North Carolina, and finally back to Pittsburgh.



She and Don were very active in the community and youth sports in the North Allegheny School District. They also established a scholarship fund to benefit students in NA's Learning Support Center in memory of their son Jeff's challenges with dyslexia.



A caring and sincere person of many talents, Barbara explored her creativity by opening a successful crafts store known as "Crafty Corner." She operated her business for more than 20 years before retiring to travel with her husband, family and friends. She and Don were also owners of several Bruster's Ice Cream franchises, including the current Ingomar, Pa., store.



In her later years, she continued displaying her awesome cooking and baking talents as she enjoyed family functions and gatherings with friends. She enjoyed her association with The Red Hat Ladies as well. An ongoing love of her life was caring for her grandchildren and family.



Memorial contributions to honor Barbara's Legacy can be made to the Alzheimer Disease Research Center, UPMC Montefiore Hospital, 200 Lothrop St., Pgh., PA 15261.



