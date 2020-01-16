|
Barry James Campbell, 40, of Rochester Mills, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born March 28, 1979, to Clair and Joanne (Hill) Campbell in Punxsutawney.
He was employed as a rig hand for Power Torque Services. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed riding four-wheelers, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He had a big heart for children.
He is survived by his father, C. Gene Campbell of Rochester Mills; four sisters, Tammy Campbell of Seneca, Jolene (Joe) Little of Ohio, Amanda (Ron) Ehause of Rochester Mills, and Tanya (Bo) Harman of Marion Center; and one brother, Matthew Campbell (Renea) of Punxsutawney.
Barry is also survived by his partner, Audrey Foster, and stepchildren Claudia Shirey, Shannon Foster and Tiara Foster, all of Rochester Mills. Additionally, he's survived by a step-granddaughter, Clairabel Miller, and several nieces and nephews, including Lachlan Campbell, Dusty Little, Christina Little, Joseph Little Jr., Shirley Little, Mack Carlson, Maranda Little, Mahyla Little, Tyler Ehause, Clair Ehause, Julie Ehause, Sunny Little, Nash Little, Maylee Ehause and Nathan Ehause.
Barry was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne; his paternal grandmother, Lettie; and two infant siblings.
Barry's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Burial will be private in the Campbell Family Cemetery.
Condolences for Barry's family may be entered on the funeral home's website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 17, 2020