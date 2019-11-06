|
Berna B. Ryen, 94 of Rochester Mills, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
She was born in 1925 to Linus and Binnie (Hicks) Simpson in Marchand.
Berna enjoyed playing Bingo and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball.
She was retired from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a custodian.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jane Adamson, Rochester Mills; three grandchildren, Todd Adamson and wife Avy, Rochester Mills, Tim Adamson and wife Shelley, Punxsutawney, and Stacy Condran and husband Steve, Smicksburg; four great-grandchildren, Colton and Morgan Adamson and Cody and Brittney Wells; and a step-grandson, Luke Smeltzer.
Berna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Irven A. Ryen; and a brother, Nathaniel Simpson
Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
The McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019