Bernard Miles Shick, 87, of Florence, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Shick was born on Nov. 7, 1932, in Mayport, a son of the late Frank A. and Ruth A. Marshall Shick.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Anne Markeim; a brother, Paul L. (Renetha) Shick; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by two grandchildren, Lori Shick and Michael Anthony Coffman, and two brothers, Bill Shick of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Bob Shick of Falls Creek.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Florence National Cemetery, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home.

Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.

