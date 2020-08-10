1/1
Bernard Miles Shick
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Miles Shick, 87, of Florence, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Shick was born on Nov. 7, 1932, in Mayport, a son of the late Frank A. and Ruth A. Marshall Shick.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Anne Markeim; a brother, Paul L. (Renetha) Shick; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by two grandchildren, Lori Shick and Michael Anthony Coffman, and two brothers, Bill Shick of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Bob Shick of Falls Creek.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Florence National Cemetery, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home.
Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved