Bernica Vivian (Granville) Triponey, 72, of Reynoldsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Bernica was born on Nov. 22, 1947, to the late William and Elizabeth (Blose) Granville in Natrona Heights.
She married Gerald Edward "Jerry" Triponey on July 31, 1973, in Austin, Texas; Jerry survives her.
She worked as an LPN at the Orris and Fatula pediatrics office. Bernica also worked as the school nurse at the CG Johnson Elementary School.
She attended services at the Punxsutawney Wesleyan Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Jefferson County Veteran's Honor Guard.
Bernica loved working with children, something she was able to do often as a school nurse at an elementary school and as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also very passionate about volunteering with local charities. To preserve the memory of Bernica's love for children, the family requests that you vote pro-life in her memory and honor.
In addition to her husband, Bernica is survived by five children: Michele (Kenneth) Simballa of Lisbon, Ohio, Paul (Lisa) Triponey of Reynoldsville, Judith (Ken) Thomas of Chugiak, Alaska, Bonita Jo (Charles) Jones of Lufkin, Texas, and Steven Triponey of Cut Bank, Montana; two brothers: Jim (Mary Ann) Granville and Roy (Connie) Granville; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and Todd (Melissa) Lingenfelter, who was like a son to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by two sisters: Bonita Granville and Cheryl Ehrmentrout.
Public viewings will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville. An additional viewing will take place, also at the funeral home, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m.
A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by the Rev. Steve Cassidy.
Interment will take place at the Reynoldsville Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the We Care Pregnancy Crisis Center in Punxsutawney.
Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/31193 into your web browser.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jun. 12, 2020.