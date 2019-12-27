|
|
Bertha Frances Evans, age 83, of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 25, 2019, at Clarion Healthcare.
Born Feb. 1, 1936 in Claysville, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas Winland and Virginia Cross Winland.
On June 13, 1953, she married Ronald Lee Evans, who preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2016.
Frances was a woman of strong faith and a member of the One Life Church in Punxsutawney.
She was a homemaker and loved to read her Bible and Christian fiction and enjoyed baking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include two sons, Randy (Susan) Evans of Emlenton and Gregory (Lynn) Evans of Dublin, Ohio; three daughters, Rhonda (Jeff) Bowser of Distant, Sandra (Greg) Henneman of Clarkston, Michigan, and Lydia (Roger) Schneider of Shelby, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Hillary, Jessica, Maggie, Cory, Cary, Bo, Chase, Heather and Brad; and 12 great-grandchildren, Everly, Wyatt, Wynter, Tytus, Cyrus, Vyolette, Beckham, Kai, Bentley, Ayla, Jack and Liam.
Frances is also survived by three brothers, George, Jim and Jack, and three sisters, Mary, Janet and Judi.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Roy and John, and two sisters, Ruth and Dorothy.
A private memorial service and interment will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Bertha Frances Evans to the One Life Church, 500 Pine St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox. Online condolences may be sent to Frances' family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 28, 2019