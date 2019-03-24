Bertha Imogene "Sam" Spencer, 80, of Rossiter, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1938, in Barnesboro, a daughter of the late Francis and Maud (Craft) Fleeger.

On March 30, 1957, when she was just 18, she married her sweetheart and lifelong partner of 62 years, John Clair Spencer. He survives and resides in Rossiter.

She attended the Canoe Ridge Church of God.

Bertha "Sam" worked as a visiting nurses aid for many years, which was a perfect job for her, as she loved caring for others.

Her enjoyments were sitting on her swing, crocheting, baking, spending time with her family and her two cats.

In addition to her husband John, she is survived by five children, Edward Spencer and wife Anita of Luthersburg, Wendy Seaman and husband George of Brockport, Joseph Spencer and wife Bonnie of Rochester Mills, Daphne Pape and husband Carl of Rossiter, and Troy Spencer and fiancé Danielle Travis of Anita; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Johnny Spencer; one brother, William Fleeger; and three sisters, Sue Pearce, Edrubelle Spencer and Hazel Hill.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Canoe Ridge Church of God. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.