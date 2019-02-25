Home

Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
Bertha M. Nicholson


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha M. Nicholson Obituary
Bertha M. Nicholson, 75, of Brockway, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois.
Born Jan. 7, 1944, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Flora (Matterr) Smouse. Bertha was married to Thomas C. Nicholson on Jan. 26, 1962, in DuBois. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 1999.
Bertha was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, puzzles and playing games. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by a daughter, Sue L. Craft and husband Joe of Youngstown, Ohio; two brothers, Bernard Smouse and wife Emma of Meadville and Gary Smouse and wife Sarah of Knoxdale; a sister, Betty Craft of Struthers, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Tommy Nicholson; two daughters, Gina Ellenberger and Dianna Brown; a son-in-law, William Brown; two brothers; two sisters; and a granddaughter, Gina Yates.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and First Avenue in Summerville. A funeral service will directly follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the . Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 26, 2019
