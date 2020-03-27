|
|
Bessie A. Zmitravich, 53, of DuBois, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home.
Born on May 13, 1966, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Yoshi S. (Shimoji) Malone.
On March 20, 1987, she married her husband of 33 years, James U. Zmitravich. He survives.
Bessie was a 1984 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves.
She was a legal assistant at the law firm of Gleason, Cherry, & Cherry LLP for over 30 years.
Bessie was a member of the Treasure Lake Church, a volunteer at the DuBois Nursing Home and a frequent Red Cross donor. She enjoyed exercising, riding motorcycles and going to concerts. She especially loved the Eagles. Above all, she loved being with her family and friends.
Bessie is survived by her children, Shawna and Nicholas Zmitravich, both of DuBois; three brothers, John Malone and wife Susan of Reynoldsville, Steven Malone and wife Cindy of Michigan City, Indiana, and Edward Malone of Punxsutawney; and a granddaughter, Alexis Zmitravich.
Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. and a private family service will be held from the Treasure Lake Church, with Pastor David Ginn and Pastor Dick Whitaker co-officiating.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. You may view at http://www.treasurelakechurch.org/funeral-service.html.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 28, 2020