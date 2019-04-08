Home

Betty Ann Cp;e,am Obituary
Betty Ann Coleman, 77, Home, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at her residence.
The daughter of LeRoy and Helen (Byers) Coleman, she was born Oct. 27, 1941, in Indiana, Pa.
Betty was a graduate of Marion Center High School. She graduated from Carnegie College with a degree in Medical Technology and also was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a BA in Criminology. She retired from Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Florida.
Betty had a strong Christian faith and revealed it in her daily living. She enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening and sharing much with others.
Surviving are her two sisters, Lisa (Alan) Sesock and Marlene (Wayne) Galore; nephew David (Jody) Galore; niece Sarah Goines; great-nephews Marcel and Xavier; and great-nieces Gabrialla and Nala.
Preceding Betty in death were her parents and a brother, Richard.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 9, 2019
