Betty Arlene Barrick, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Betty was born in Mechanicsburg to Roy and Pearl Barrick, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her son, Mike Barrick.
She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Mennetti (Mike) of Punxsutawney. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chris Mennetti (Tina), Jolene Penman and Dusty, Toby, Nick, Kelly, Lydia and Trevor Barrick.
In addition, she's survived by great-grandchildren Ryle and Christina Mennetti, Desiree and Makayla Penman, John Campisano and Anthony Campisano.
She also leaves great-great children Hunter, Peyton and Loagen Campisano.
Betty worked for many years as a member of the housekeeping staff at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed visiting with friends in the "Butt Hut" smoking area at the rear of Mahoning Towers.
Betty's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
At the request of her family, her final arrangements will remain private at this time. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later time to be announced.
Messages of condolence may be left for Betty's family on the website of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Betty was born in Mechanicsburg to Roy and Pearl Barrick, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her son, Mike Barrick.
She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Mennetti (Mike) of Punxsutawney. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Chris Mennetti (Tina), Jolene Penman and Dusty, Toby, Nick, Kelly, Lydia and Trevor Barrick.
In addition, she's survived by great-grandchildren Ryle and Christina Mennetti, Desiree and Makayla Penman, John Campisano and Anthony Campisano.
She also leaves great-great children Hunter, Peyton and Loagen Campisano.
Betty worked for many years as a member of the housekeeping staff at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed visiting with friends in the "Butt Hut" smoking area at the rear of Mahoning Towers.
Betty's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
At the request of her family, her final arrangements will remain private at this time. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later time to be announced.
Messages of condolence may be left for Betty's family on the website of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 3 to May 4, 2020.